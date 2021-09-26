The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):

7:50 p.m.

The Las Vegas Raiders have won their second overtime game in three weeks to improve to 3-0, the first time the franchise has begun a season that well since 2002.

Daniel Carlson, who had missed what turned out to be a significant extra point in regulation, kicked two field goals in overtime to help secure the 31-28 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Las Vegas.

Carlson's first field goal came from 38 yards to give the Raiders a 28-25 lead over Miami to cap the first possession of the extra period.

Miami had one possession to try to tie or win the game, and the Dolphins survived a fourth-and-20 situation when QB Jacoby Brissett found tight end Mike Gesicki for 27 yards. That set up a tying 50-yard field goal by Miami's Jason Sanders with 2:49 left.

But QB Derek Carr needed less than a minute to drive the Raiders back to field goal range with a series highlighted by a 34-yard pass to Bryan Edwards. Carlson then kicked the game-winner from 22 yards.

In 2002, the then-Oakland Raiders parlayed a 3-0 start into a trip to the Super Bowl before losing to a Tamp Bay team coached by Jon Gruden, who is now coaching Las Vegas.

7:15 p.m.

Miami quarterback Jacoby Brissett has led the Dolphins to a tying touchdown and 2-point conversion with just 2 seconds left in regulation to send the Raiders to overtime for the second time in three weeks.

With Miami out of timeouts, Brissett eluded pressure and scrambled up the middle for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line as the clock wound down. He then connected with Will Fuller on a quick pass to the left side to tie it at 25.

Brissett got the start this week because starter Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve with fractured ribs after a Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Brissett went 28 of 40 for 177 yards during regulation. Two of Miami's TDs came on runs and the other on an 85-yard interception return by by linebacker Elandon Roberts.

6:50 p.m.

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski has returned to the field for a late-third quarter drive as the Buccaneers try to rally back against the Los Angeles Rams.

Gronkowski was taken to the locker room during the third quarter with an apparent rib injury after taking a hit from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

He came back as the Bucs drove for a field goal to trim the Rams' lead to 31-17 in the final minutes of the third quarter.

Brady tried to hit Gronkowski in the end zone on second-and-goal from the 8-yard line, but couldn't quite connect.

Gronkowski has three catches for 47 yards in the game.

6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski was taken to the locker room during the third quarter with an apparent rib injury after taking a hit from Los Angeles Rams linebacker Terrell Lewis.

Gronkowski had three receptions for 47 yards before being injured.

On the drive where Gronkowski got hurt, the Buccaneers scored on a 1-yard keeper by Tom Brady to pull within 21-14.

But the Rams quickly responded with Matthew Stafford's fourth TD pass of the game — a 10-yarder to Cooper Kupp —- to widen their lead to 28-14.

6 p.m.

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady has joined Drew Brees in the 80,000-yard passing club — something no other QB has done.

The 44-year-old Brady, now in his 22nd NFL season and second with the Buccaneers after 20 with New England, entered Week 3 with 79,859 career yards passing. He passed for 172 yards in the first half against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Brees, who played his first five seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers and last 15 with the New Orleans Saints, retired after last season as the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing with 83,358.

Brady, who already holds the NFL record for career touchdown passes with 591, is on track to surpass Brees' yardage total within the next few weeks.

5:40 p.m.

Seattle's Jason Myers missed a 44-yard field goal that went wide left late in the second quarter at Minnesota. That ended Myers' team-record streak of 37 straight field goals made. The streak was also the fourth-longest in NFL history, behind Adam Vinatieri (44), Mike Vanderjagt (42) and Gary Anderson (40).

Myers made a 53-yarder earlier in the game and that's the difference so far against the Vikings. The Seahawks lead 17-14.

- Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

5:30 p.m.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the NFL Network reported, and the Chiefs would only say that he was feeling "ill."

Reid coached the duration of the game and addressed the team in the locker room, but he sent assistant coach Dave Toub to speak to reporters. That is a job that Reid customarily handles.

A spokesman for the Chiefs did not provide additional information.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that Reid "came in and talked to us and he seemed fine. That's all I really know."

When asked how Reid seemed during the game, Mahomes replied: "He seemed fine on the sideline as well."

5:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean is questionable to return after suffering a knee injury during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers already came into the game short handed on defense. Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is inactive due to hand and shoulder injuries and linebacker Kevin Minter is on the COVID-19/reserve list.

___

5:25 p.m.

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler was helped off the field after hurting his left knee as he tried to make a catch against the New York Jets.

His return is questionable.

Hamler went up for a long pass in the second quarter and had it in his hands. But his left foot planted awkwardly and the ball popped free. He immediately grabbed at his left knee.

The second-year receiver stayed on the ground for several minutes before being helped into the locker room.

Hamler has one catch for 28 yards in the game.

5:15 p.m.

The Los Angeles Rams have struck first against Tampa Bay in a marquee match-up of unbeaten teams.

After a scoreless first quarter, Los Angeles broke through when Matthew Stafford threw a tight end screen Tyler Higbee for a 6-yard scoring play on third-and-2.

The Rams' TD capped a 14-play, 95-yard drive that took 8:05 off the clock. Early in that series, Higbee also had a 12-yard reception on third down to keep the drive going.

Both the Rams and defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers entered Week 3 at 2-0 as two of seven NFL clubs that won their first two games.

The Cardinals improved to 3-0 earlier Sunday with a victory at Jacksonville and Carolina remained unbeaten with a victory over Houston on Thursday night.

Other 2-0 teams playing late Sunday afternoon or Sunday night are Denver, Las Vegas and San Francisco.

4:20 p.m.

Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker has kicked an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ravens to a dramatic 19-17 victory over the still winless Detroit Lions.

Detroit appeared to be on the verge of victory when Lions kicker Ryan Santoso connected from 35 yards with 1:04 left.

Soon after, the Ravens were facing a fourth-and-19 from their own 16 when Lamar Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins, and then was able to spike the ball with 7 seconds left to stop the clock.

After an incomplete pass, Tucker blasted a kick down the middle that hit the crossbar and bounced through the uprights for the win, setting off a wild celebration on the field by the Ravens while the stunned crowd in Detroit saw the Lions fall to 0-3.

4 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints have all but put away the New England Patriots with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed nearly seven minutes of the fourth quarter.

Utility player and change-of-pace read-option quarterback Taysom Hill capped the series with a 4-yard touchdown run to give New Orleans a 28-13 lead with less than three minutes remaining.

Saints QB Jameis Winston has two touchdown passes in the game with one each going to Alvin Kamara and Marquez Callaway. Veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins has an interception return for a TD.

After the Saints complete their Week 3 matchup at New England, they'll return to New Orleans for the first time since evacuating to the Dallas area the day before Hurricane Ida struck southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29.

New Orleans hosts the New York Giants in the Superdome next Sunday.

3:40 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is inactive for the game against Seattle. Cook sprained his ankle a week ago and had been listed as questionable to play.

Cook is fifth in the NFL with 192 rushing yards. Alexander Mattison will start in his place.

Cook was injured against the Seahawks at Seattle last season, hurting his groin while catching a pass after halftime. He left that game, and Mattison finished with 112 yards on 20 carries. Cook sat out the following week before returning.

- Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

3:40 p.m.

The Giants have gone ahead of the Falcons 14-7 early in the fourth quarter on Saquon Barkley's first touchdown since returning from an ACL injury last season.

He scored on a 1-yard dive. Daniel Jones added a 2-point conversion run.

The Giants and Falcons both entered Week 3 seeking their first victory of the young season.

3:30 p.m.

The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection that helped lift LSU to a national championship just two football seasons ago is now helping the Cincinnati Bengals tame their longtime divisional rivals in Pittsburgh.

Burrow has touchdown passes of 34 and 9 yards to Chase, the latter giving the Bengals a 24-7 over the host Steelers.

The Bengals made Chase their top draft choice at fifth overall last spring, reuniting him with the LSU Heisman Trophy-winning QB that Cincinnati drafted first overall in 2020.

Chase had one touchdown catch in each of Cincinnati's first two games this season and now has four in less than three full games.

3:20 p.m.

Titans rookie outside linebacker Rashad Weaver has been carted to the locker room late in the third quarter of Tennessee's game against Indianapolis.

Weaver went down on a third down where the Titans sacked Carson Wentz to force the Colts to punt after Tennessee's third turnover of the game.

Weaver was helped to the sideline and didn't put any weight on his right leg. He was taken straight to the cart and taken to the locker room.

___

3:05 p.m.

Calvin Johnson set aside his hard feelings for the Detroit Lions long enough to be honored at halftime of their game against Baltimore, receiving his ring of excellence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame after being inducted last month.

Fans at Ford Field, loud and clear, let it be known that they're on his side in his dispute with the team. When Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke to the crowd, she was booed so loudly that she could hardly be heard.

The former superstar receiver has said the Lions asked him to pay them back $1.6 million when he retired in 2016. Johnson said the team offered him an opportunity to get the money back, but he bristled at having to work for it.

The team also honored Alex Karras, who was inducted posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, in a pregame ceremony. Karras, who died at age 77 in 2012, played defensive tackle for Detroit from 1958-70.

3:05 p.m.

The Giants retired the No. 10 jersey worn by two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning and added his name to the Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium. Manning retired after the 2019 season.

Manning was walked to the stage by members of his offensive line. He finished his short speech by quoting the last Giants owner Wellington Mara who frequently said: "Once a Giant, Always a Giant."

While the crowd roared for Manning, current co-owner John Mara was booed when he spoke. The Giants have not been to the playoffs since 2016.

2:55 p.m.

Bears star edge rusher Khalil Mack has returned against the Browns after missing most of the first half with a foot injury — and he's already made another sack.

Mack recorded an early sack on Baker Mayfield, but left a short time later.

He returned from the locker room after being treated and stood on the sideline for the remainder of the first half.

Mack jogged onto the sideline before the third quarter started. He was handed his helmet and returned to the field for Cleveland's first possession.

2:55 p.m.

Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown will not return to the Titans' game with Indianapolis.

The Titans wide receiver came out of the locker room at halftime wearing shorts and a T-shirt after hurting his hamstring early in the game Sunday. He initially was ruled questionable.

Colts All Pro left guard Quenton Nelson has been ruled out after hurting his right ankle in the second quarter. He has been replaced by Chris Reed.

2:45 p.m.

Arizona's Matt Prater attempted what would have been an NFL-record, 68-yard field goal at the end of the half at Jacksonville and it ended up leading to an NFL-record-tying 109-yard touchdown for the Jaguars.

Jamal Agnew, who returned a kickoff 102 yards in a loss to Denver last week, caught the short kick 9 yards deep and returned it the other way for a score and a 13-7 lead at the break.

Agnew broke one tackle – tight end Demetrius Harris had his shirttail -- and then found a wall of blockers along the left sideline.

It was the NFL's first "Kick Six" since San Diego's Antonio Cromartie did it at Minnesota on Nov. 4, 2007.

2:45 p.m.

Carson Wentz is playing with his sprained ankles. Luckily for the Indianapolis Colts, they have a pair of interceptions off Ryan Tannehill to set up their only points of the game.

The Colts pulled within 14-10 of the Tennessee Titans after Kenny Moore II picked off a pass that went off receiver Chester Rogers. His return set up a 43-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship as the first half expired.

Wentz is 7 of 12 for 67 yards and has been sacked once with his All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson questionable to return after being carted to the locker room from the sideline with an injured right ankle.

Tannehill is 10 of 17 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans are outgaining the Colts 213-102 and have held the ball for more than 19 minutes of the first half.

— By Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

2:45 p.m.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is being treated roughly by the Browns in his first NFL start.

Fields was sacked four times by Cleveland in the first half with star defensive end Myles Garrett being credited with 2 ½ sacks.

Fields is starting in place of veteran Andy Dalton, who suffered a bruised knee last week.

The Bears have struggled to get anything going on offense. They were outgained 224-41 in the first half and got only two first downs to Cleveland's 17.

2:30 p.m.

The New York Giants lost three starters in the first half of their game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Inside linebacker Blake Martinez, their leading tackler, went down with a knee injury on the opening series.

Wide receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard left the game with hamstring injuries.

The Falcons lead the Giants 7-6 late at halftime.

2:15 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills have capitalized on a pair of Washington Football Team turnovers -- a Logan Thomas fumble and Taylor Heinicke interception -- to build a 21-7 lead just over 5 minutes into the second quarter. Buffalo has scored on three of its first four possessions, and were stopped only on a failed fourth-and-2 attempt at Washington's 35.

Jordan Poyer's interception of Heinicke's pass led to Josh Allen throwing his third TD pass, a 7-yarder to put Buffalo up 21-0.

Allen has now upped his career total to 99 offensive TDs, including rushing and one receiving.

Washington responded with a 73-yard TD pass to Antonio Gibson. It was the second longest TD by a running back in Washington franchise history and marked the first points Buffalo has allowed in the first half this season.

2:05 p.m.

The Patriots lost a key cog of their offense after running back James White was carted off the field early in the second quarter with a hip injury. The team says he is out for the remainder of the game.

White was being tackled along the sideline by Saints linebacker Demario Davis after a 6-yard run with 11:34 remaining in the quarter when he landed awkwardly on his knees.

White remained on his back and was attended to by the training staff before the cart was called out.

Nearly all of White's teammates came by to pat him on the shoulder before the cart drove to the locker room.

— Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Mass.

2 p.m.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over on each of their first three possessions against the Los Angeles Chargers, and five of their last six going back to last Sunday night's loss in Baltimore.

That includes a fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire that prevented Kansas City from kicking a potential winning field goal against the Ravens.

Edwards-Helaire had another fumble against the Chargers. The Chiefs also got a pass from Patrick Mahomes intercepted when it bounced off Marcus Kemp and was caught by the Chargers' Asante Samuel Jr., and Demarcus Robinson coughed up the ball when he hauled in a reception to end another drive.

2 p.m.

Colts All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is questionable to return against the Tennessee Titans after being carted to the locker room.

Nelson had someone roll up on his right ankle on a third-and-1 run by Jonathan Taylor early in the second quarter. He stayed on the ground for a couple minutes before walking to the sideline slowly. Nelson was on the sideline before being taken to the locker room. He missed three weeks of training camp with injuries.

Chris Reed replaced Nelson, and the Colts finished the drive with a touchdown to tie it up at 7.

Carson Wentz started for Indianapolis, completing five of his first nine passes for 45 yards.

1:55 p.m.

Chicago Bears star edge pass rusher Khalil Mack has gone to the locker room with a foot injury during Sunday's game against the Browns.

Mack sacked Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield for an 11-yard loss late in the first quarter. It's unclear when Mack got hurt.

The Bears said Mack's return is questionable. One of the league's best defensive players, Mack is a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 defensive player of the year.

1:45 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without defensive end Kwity Paye for the rest of Sunday's game against Tennessee.

Paye hurt a hamstring in the first quarter and the Colts say he won't return to the game.

Tennessee Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown also hurt a hamstring. He missed the end of the Titans' second drive and tested his legs on the sideline before being ruled questionable to return.

1:30 p.m.

Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead was treated on the field and then walked off the field with trainers favoring his left arm in the first quarter of New Orleans' game at New England.

Armstead appeared to be hurt when his teammate, running back Tony Jones Jr., ran into his arm while trying to help him ward off a Patriots edge rusher.

The Saints were already without usual starting center Erik McCoy to begin the game before also losing Armstead. Veteran tackle James Hurst entered the game in place of Armstead and the Saints marched another 43 yards for the game's opening score on Jameis Winston's 11-yard pass over the middle to running back Alvin Kamara.

1:20 p.m.

The New York Giants say inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who led the team in tackles last season, is out for the remainder of today's game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury.

Martinez had to be helped off the field less than two minutes into the game after trying to make a tackle. He walked slowly off the field with his arms around the shoulders of trainers.

In 2020, Martinez made 151 combined tackles, with three sacks, nine tackles for losses and six QB hits.

1:15 p.m.

New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who led the team in tackles last season, had to be helped off the field less than two minutes into the game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He appeared to injure his right foot or lower leg trying to make a tackle. He walked slowly off the field with his arms around the shoulders of trainers.

In 2020, Martinez made 151 combined tackles, with three sacks, nine tackles for losses and six QB hits.

1:04 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints defense has two top defensive backs returning to the lineup against New England and rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and nickel back C.J. Gardner-Johnson are both active after missing last Sunday's 26-7 loss at Carolina.

Lattimore is New Orleans top defensive back. He was the 2017 defensive rookie of the year in his first season out of Ohio State and has been named to multiple Pro Bowls. On the same day New Orleans defeated Green Bay in Week 1, Lattimore agreed to a five-year extension worth nearly $100 million. But Lattimore also injured his hand in that game.

Gardner-Johnson is coming back from an knee injury.

The game also marks the first time these teams have matched up without Tom Brady and Drew Brees at QB since 2005.

The Patriots' Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards in New England's Week 2 triumph over the New York Jets.

Jameis Winston starts at QB for New Orleans after one of his worst career outings last week.

12:45 p.m.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has warmed up and appears to be moving well despite being questionable with sprained ankles for Indianapolis' AFC South showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

With his right ankle heavily taped, Wentz moved around and threw passes in warmups and was subsequently listed as active for the game. He then finished warmups with the whole offense before heading to the locker room.

The Colts' quarterback couldn't finish last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his right ankle. He already has been sacked six times and been hit 21 times. And Wentz will be without right tackle Braden Smith missing a second straight game with an injured foot and thumb.

The Titans have five sacks through two games.

— By Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

12:20 p.m.

The Steelers will be without both of their starting outside linebackers against Cincinnati.

All-Pro T.J. Watt and second-year man Alex Highsmith are both battling groin injuries suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Melvin Ingram, who signed in July after nine seasons with the Chargers, and Jamir Jones will start in place of Watt and Highsmith.

Pittsburgh will also be without leading receiver Diontae Johnson, who is out after injuring his knee on the final play against the Raiders. James Washington will move up the depth chart in Johnson's absence.

The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins.

12:12 p.m.

OBJ is back.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warmed up for his first game since undergoing knee surgery with a tribute to injured teammate Jarvis Landry.

Beckham sported gold-colored headphones and a "Juice Landry" T-shirt, a nod to his close friend and former LSU teammate who is on injured reserve with a sprained knee.

Beckham is playing for the first time Sunday since suffering a torn knee ligament on Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. The speedy Beckham made a quicker-than-expected recovery from surgery and was cleared to play after making it through practice this week.

OBJ's return gives quarterback Baker Mayfield a deep threat against the Bears.

12:05 p.m.

Seven teams entered Week 3 without a loss and six of them play on Sunday, highlighted by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Los Angeles Rams in a late afternoon matchup.

Arizona is the lone unbeaten playing in one of Sunday's early games as they visit the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow unbeatens Denver and Las Vegas play in the late afternoon slot with San Francisco kicking off in the night game. The Broncos host the winless Jets while the Raiders host the 1-1 Dolphins. The 49ers host the 1-1 Packers.

Carolina has Sunday off after improving to 3-0 with a victory over Houston on Thursday night.

___

