Juneteenth and Father's Day on Sunday brought the start of a simmering heat wave, with temperatures expected to near triple digits in the Twin Cities and much of the state.

Sunday's high in the Twin Cities was forecast in the mid 90s with a dangerously high heat index – a measure of how hot the body feels outdoors when temperature and humidity are combined – of around 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service's regional office in Chanhassen.

A high-pressure dome of hot air is expected to move across much of the state from Sunday through Monday, bringing extreme heat and humidity. Sunday's hottest part of the state will be in the west-central region, where air temperatures will rise up to 104 degrees. Tuesday will bring a little relief, with humidity decreasing and temperatures cooling down slightly to upper 80s or low 90s in the Twin Cities, but even then "we will be running above average," said Brent Hewett, a meteorologist with the Weather Service.

"It will be very hot across the whole state other than the North Shore. That's really the only area where you'll see temperatures in the 70s and low 80s," Hewett said.

Extreme heat and humidity significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities, authorities warn. In a normal year, more than 600 Americans die of complications from overheating, according to Hennepin Healthcare. Children, seniors, pets, ailing or overweight people are the most vulnerable.

Christine Hill, a spokeswoman for Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) in Minneapolis, said they have so far not seen any patients with heat-related illnesses.

But people must stay hydrated, indoors when possible, and be cognizant of the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, said Dr. Andrew Laudenbach, an emergency physician at HCMC. He urged people who don't have access to air conditioning to find places where they can cool down and to check on relatives and elderly, particularly those who live alone.

Extreme heat poses a lot of health risks, including organ failure and "that can lead to your kidneys not functioning right, your liver not functioning right, your brain not functioning right, all of which can have serious and potentially permanent consequences," Laudenbach said.