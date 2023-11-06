DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip says the Palestinian death toll in Israel-Hamas war now exceeds 10,000.
Most Read
-
Learning on the fly, Dobbs leads Vikings to last-minute win
-
U doctor's departure is a setback for kids with rare illness
-
5 extra points: Dynamic Dobbs; defense thrives, survives poor punt
-
Souhan: 'What's up, y'all?' Dobbs introduces himself with quite a win.
-
Minneapolis, developers to lose millions without 2040 Plan under judge's order