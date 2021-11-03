'The Harder They Fall'

I lost track of the number of times somebody said "Kill them all!" in the 19th-century western, which borrows bold flourishes from Sergio Leone movies such as "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" to tell of two gangs that express their disdain for each other by any means necessary. The characters are archetypes but they're enlivened by an all-star cast that includes Regina King as a foul-mouthed outlaw, Jonathan Majors as a revenge-crazed gunman who's probably the nicest person in the movie and Idris Elba as the baddest of the bad. From the opening title, which declares "These. People. Existed.," the whole thing is a bloody, entertaining reminder that the movies have only covered a tiny part of our country's early history. Netflix

CHRIS HEWITT

'The Oratorio'

Those who don't appreciate Italian opera may snooze through the re-creation of the 1826 performance at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City. But you don't need to know the difference between Bach and Beethoven to appreciate the documentary that serves as an opening act. Host Martin Scorsese looks back at how the concert turned the city into a cultural mecca while introducing viewers to fascinating characters like organizer Lorenzo Da Ponte, who worked with Mozart and partied with Casanova. 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

NEAL JUSTIN

'Highway to Heaven'

Jill Scott inherits the wings once worn by Michael Landon in a new series of movies based on the 1980s series. In the first outing, her character serves as a high school guidance counselor who's interested only in one student: a slacker mourning the death of his mother. The mission is so elementary, one has to assume she's new to the job. Let's hope her assignments — and the films — get more interesting. 7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

N.J.

'Attica'

If you only know this prison's name because Al Pacino used it as a rallying cry in "Dog Day Afternoon," check out this thorough documentary. Acclaimed filmmaker Stanley Nelson ("Freedom Riders") has assembled former inmates, guards' family members and journalists to look back in anger at how government authorities scrubbed peaceful negotiations and chose instead to storm the facilities. Ten hostages and 29 prisoners died in what remains the bloodiest prison riot in U.S. history. 8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime

N.J.