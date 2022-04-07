"It's just a silly piece of wood," my sister would say. She'd plead with my parents, "Why does he have to carry that silly thing around with him all the time? Make him put it down!" when I swung it in front of the television when the Twins were up to bat, in front of the full-length mirror in the den, in the backyard, front yard, in our dank basement …

Coach Petri told us you had to swing a bat 100 times a day, every day, all year round if you wanted to be a good hitter. He didn't say anything about creating make-believe bottom-of-the-ninth inning scenarios that always made you the hero. Of course, I, and no doubt every kid, did just that. Older sisters didn't understand. Thank goodness dads did.

My first real bat, and by real I mean a Hillerich and Bradsby Co. Louisville Slugger, was a birthday gift from Dad. He'd wrapped it sloppily with newspaper. I can't be sure why. Maybe because he wanted to make sure he knew it was from him and only him. And how he knew a Bob Allison autographed, thick-handled 29-incher was just my style and fit, I don't know.

I schlepped it proudly to school, even during the chilled still-icy days of mid-March. Back then, the grown-ups there didn't make a fuss about it except for a few subtle snickers or sweet smiles when I'd tell them about Coach Petri's "hundred-swings-a-day rule." But soon after, in a letter written to parents, Principal Tabor put a kabash on the bat-bringing when a bunch more boys started bringing theirs.

It never occurred to me that my "Bob Allison" wouldn't last forever, until it didn't. Two or three summers later, it splintered. I was crushed. Any kid who loves to play ball mourns his or her busted bat. I seriously fretted how — if — I could play ball without it.

Dad to the rescue. Picking out a new one at Al Berman's Sporting Goods was a big, big deal. I remember standing in front of the hundreds of unblemished Louisville Sluggers and realizing how I'd grown out of the now pint-sized 29-incher and could handle a 32-incher. Next what mattered was whose autograph to choose. Another big, big deal. That took a while. Mays'? Mantle's? Killebrew's? Another Allison? No. This time, Jim Gentile's.

You've probably have never heard of "Diamond Jim." He played for the Baltimore Orioles in the 1950s and '60s. Around the time my "Bob Allison" cracked, I saw Gentile hit two (TWO) grand slam homers in consecutive innings against the Twins at Met Stadium. That sealed the deal.

My "Gentile" lasted a few years. Then, like most things you own as a kid, it, too, busted, vanished or lost its luster. I can't remember.

Many years later in a nostalgic moment, I decided I needed a new Louisville Slugger. Just to have one. Not to use. Those days were long gone. Sporting goods stores stocked all kinds of bats now with all kinds of flashy aluminum, alloys and "composites" that according to one bat-making company have "added their OLS (Outer Locking System) Connector Piece to link the barrel and the handle of the bat together. The OLS system connects the barrel and handle from both the inside and the outside." And so on. Next to bats like these, the few original ash wood Louisville Sluggers seemed more like token after-thoughts displayed on the last rack.

Instead, I accessed the Louisville Slugger factory online store. And there they were. Gorgeous in their wood ash simplicity and natural color. Not only that, you could order a personalized model, which I did: a 36 inches, thick-handled and an autograph of my choice.

Not only that, I chose the option of having the bat fashioned into a sturdy walking cane: Rubber-tipped at the barrelled end and an attached curved handle grip on the other. Whereas I once pounded out many a hit and an occasional home run with my Bob Allison and Jim Gentile, this one served me well through an Achilles tendon recovery and two (TWO) total knee replacements.

My newest Louisville Slugger has prompted lovely stories and comments from many who'd seen me walking with it (with the exception of that serious-minded TSA screening agent who X-rayed it before allowing me to board with it).

If you see me with my Louisville Slugger bat cane at Opening Day or another Twins game this summer, let's talk. I'm sure you'll have your own story to share.

Oh, and the autograph I ordered engraved on my newest Louisville Slugger?

My name.

It's more than "just a silly piece of wood."

Dick Schwartz lives in Minneapolis.