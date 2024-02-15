On the opening day of session, Democrats promised to fast-track a bill to address concerns with a new law that put limits the types of restraints officers can use on students.

The bill got two hearings within two days in the House, but it was unexpectedly laid over in the House Public Safety Finance and Policy Committee on Tuesday night. It was supposed to head to the Ways and Means Committee next, which top leaders said would set the bill up for a floor vote as early as next week.

The bill did clear the Senate's Committee on Education Policy Wednesday afternoon and is heading to that chamber's judiciary committee next.

"There should be minimum standards and there should be minimum requirements that are uniform throughout our state," said Sen. Bonnie Westlin, DFL-Plymouth, who is sponsoring the fix.

Officers were pulled out of some classrooms last fall because of the new law and leaders in both parties called for a fix immediately this session.

The bill would allow officers to use prone restraints on students but would require a series of trainings for officers stationed in schools, including juvenile brain development and courses on how to work with students with disabilities or who are enrolled in special education courses. It would also create a model policy to outline SRO responsibilities.

But Republicans have criticized Democrats for bringing a bill they argue wasn't ready for prime time, and they say their input — and votes — will be needed to pass the bill because some Democratic votes are expected to fall off.

"The school resource officer issue was not a surprise to anyone. They've had months, we could have had a bill dropped that had been vetted by all stakeholders," Sen. Zach Duckworth, R-Lakeville, said after the Senate education committee hearing Wednesday. "If you've been telling the press the public the media you've been working on this for months, then why isn't the bill ready?"