Despite their promises for a greener environment, our city and regional leaders have failed us in creating the much-needed tree canopy for the city of Minneapolis.

Local, regional and global climate experts have all agreed that urban cities like Minneapolis need to create a bigger tree canopy to ward off the effects of climate change and keep our city cool. Minneapolis is in particular danger due to the devastation caused by the emerald ash borer. Leaders at the city and county level have pledged to create a green environment, but their actions speak otherwise.

One only need look at the numerous projects underway around the city to rebuild roads and sidewalks to understand our leaders are all words and no action. Concrete is poured everywhere, with no space left for the trees that could help us thrive.

Just outside Mayor Jacob Frey's front door, the project to rebuild Hennepin and 1st Avenues is a primary example. The project manager stated "there will be no trees on these blocks," just concrete. Where is the mayor? Does he not care his neighborhood will be another concrete jungle? That his and other children will grow up without trees and will suffer the results of climate change?

The community surrounding this area in particular gave significant input on the need for a tree canopy and greener spaces. Those concerns remain ignored and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Hennepin County president (representative of this area and responsible for this project), refuse to engage or answer inquiries. We only heard that "the plan is the plan." A walk around the North Loop and downtown show the same disregard for green space and a tree canopy.

I recently visited Medellin, Colombia. Some might say this is a "Third World" city. However, I witnessed a city committed to creating the greenest urban environment on Earth. They have planted trees and other greenery in every possible inch of space. It is magical to walk the streets. Can't Minneapolis have the same as an advanced and progressive city?

Talk is cheap. Actions have meaning. Plans can be changed. It is time for our leaders to live by their words and take action to preserve and enhance our great city by building the greenest city in America.

Daniel Duty is a resident and business owner in northeast Minneapolis.