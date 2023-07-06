Don Henley and the Eagles are checking out.

The "Hotel California" hitmakers have announced the first 13 dates on their Long Goodbye Tour, and the last venue on the initial list is Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 17 with the more rarely seen Steely Dan for openers.

"This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on," the Eagles said in a statement issued Thursday. "We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round."

Tickets for the Friday night concert in St. Paul go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with VIP and other presale options beginning Wednesday. Prices have not yet been issued, but fans learned a long time ago the Eagles will take it to the limit in that department.

Originally formed in 1971 in Los Angeles, the Eagles lost co-founder Glenn Frey in 2016 at age 67. As has been the case in the seven years since then, Henley will be accompanied by Frey's son Deacon and Nashville ace Vince Gill on this tour alongside longtime members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. They previously played a two-night stand at Xcel Center in 2021 on a COVID-delayed tour celebrating the "Hotel California" album.

Always more a studio band than a live act, Steely Dan last came to Minnesota in 2018 — a year after co-founder Walter Becker's death — on a co-headlining trek with the Doobie Brothers. The outing found bandleader Donald Fagen in unusually good spirits during a well-received Xcel Center set.

There's a good chance an extra night at the St. Paul arena will be added to the tellingly named Long Farewell Tour. Or the Eagles could come back around again later, too — a point alluded to in the band's announcement. Here's their full statement:

"The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.

The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.

With love and gratitude,

The Eagles"