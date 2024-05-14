COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Europe's oldest monarch, King Harald V of Norway, on Tuesday welcomed Denmark's King Frederik and his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, on their second official visit abroad after the Danish monarch's mother abdicated this year.

The 87-year-old Harald returned to work last month following two surgeries to implant pacemakers. The Norwegian royal household said he would scale back official activities, but Harald has said he has no plans to abdicate, unlike his second cousin Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, who stepped down after a 52-year reign.

The Danish royal couple arrived in Oslo on their 10th wedding anniversary. Earlier this month, Frederik and Mary made their first state visit to Sweden.