MEXICO CITY — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico's Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.

The bodies were found late Monday on a street with their hands tied behind their backs. The identities of the victims and the motive in the killings remains under investigation.

It was the latest incident of deadly violence in Acapulco, which is still struggling to recover after being hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October. Otis left at least 52 dead and destroyed or damaged most hotels.

Last week, five dismembered bodies found scattered on a street in Acapulco. One of the victims was a candidate for a town council seat in the nearby town of Coyuca de Benítez.

In early May, the head of traffic police in Acapulco was shot to death..

In February, the strangled bodies of two men were found on the popular Condesa beach in Acapulco. Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said the men's bodies bore signs of ''torture by ligature'' with ''signs of torture around the neck.''

Mexican drug gangs frequently kill their victims by asphyxiation, either by strangling them or wrapping duct tape or plastic bags around their heads.