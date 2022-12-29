'King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild'

This one-act overlays the ancient epic of Sumerian ruler Gilgamesh with the real-life story of Ahmed Moneka, an Iraqi actor and musician forced to flee his homeland because he played a gay role in a film. The show features an Arabic jazz band and explores issues of exile and friendship, identity and mortality. Moneka partners with actor Jesse LaVercombe in a show that next goes to New York's Under the Radar festival. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Tue.-Sun. Ends Jan. 8. Jungle Theater, 2951 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. $45 or pay-as-you-are. 612-822-7063, jungletheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

Snowta Festival

The kind of two-night electronic dance music festival typically saved for warm summer nights, this psychedelic winter meltdown is back after a two-year hiatus and looks to have not missed a beat. British DJ/producer Tipper is lined up for when the clock strikes midnight into 2023, but the party starts a night earlier with bass music innovator Jade Cicada, Bluetech and a live pairing of Kll Smth and Chee. Saturday's lineup features another groovy Brit, Kursa, plus K.L.O. and Resonant Language. (6 p.m.-2 a.m. Fri. & Sat., Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., $149/two-day, $60 Fri., $99 Sat., snowtafest.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCNEIDER

Lizz Winstead

The Twin Cities comic who rose up via First Ave gigs in the '80s and went on to co-create "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart will once again assess the damage at year's end. Titling her two-night stand "Bad Men (and Some Crappy Women)," she is returning to the theater where she first performed her hometown New Year's Eve show 13 years ago; unlike the political and feminist topics she covers, the venue has seen sharp improvements since then. Guitarist Sam Breckenridge will join her. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $50-$75, theparkwaytheater.com)

C.R.

Minnesota Orchestra

The orchestra was to be toasting in the New Year with the only conductor to ever receive a MacArthur "genius grant," Marin Alsop. Alas, she has the flu, so stepping in is Mei-Ann Chen, the leader of the Chicago Sinfonietta. She'll conduct Leonard Bernstein's "Candide" Overture, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's absorbing orchestral showpiece, "Scheherazade," and, most intriguing of all, a new work for piano and string orchestra by Jessie Montgomery called "Rounds." The soloist is Awadagin Pratt, an outstanding pianist who hasn't visited in decades. (8:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $32-$130; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

Dr. Mambo's Combo

Now in its 33rd year, this weekly-jam-session-turned-real-band — led by singers Margaret Cox and Julius Collins with other seasoned Twin Cities R&B and rock players — rebounded from the COVID lull and last year's sudden death of longtime guitarist Billy Franze by settling back into a slot every Sunday at Bunker's. They're stepping out to play the New Year's Eve bash there and are promising some special twists, including a tribute set to their old mentor/friend/fan Prince for their midnight blowout. (9 p.m. Sat., Bunker's, 761 Washington Av. N., Mpls., $20 at door, bunkersmusic.com)

C.R.

'Botticelli and Renaissance Florence'

After a weather/holiday-related shutdown last week, the Minneapolis Institute of Art is open again. The special exhibition that features "Masterworks From the Uffizi" closes Jan. 8, which may feel far away but keep in mind that tickets are required. Mia's collaboration with Florence's Uffizi Gallery includes paintings, drawings, prints and decorative arts by Sandro Botticelli, his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi and other colleagues, as well as Roman marble sculptures that inspired them. (2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu. $16-$20, free for 17 and under. 612-870-3000, new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Escalade'

Gemma Isaacson will perform a solo dance work choreographed by Nic Lincoln to start off the new year. The two connected in the early days of the COVID pandemic, developing the piece with the leisure of not having a performance date set right away. Setting movement to the textured, metronomic sound of acoustic ensemble Dawn of Midi, they draw on architectural inspirations, surrealist gestures and questions of bodily autonomy. The nonprofit Reclaim, which provides mental health care for queer and trans youth, will be highlighted as part of the evening. Musician and performance artist Venus DeMars also will perform. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls., $25, niclincoln.com)

SHEILA REGAN

The Cactus Blossoms

Twin Cities brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum released two praiseworthy discs in 2022 — "One Day," a collection of slightly twangy, harmony-filled originals with the graceful Jenny Lewis on one tune, and "If Not for You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1)," an EP of four classic numbers buoyed by their gorgeous Everly-evoking harmonies. It's time for the Cactus Blossoms' traditional Monday-nights-in-January residency in St. Paul, and there are five opportunities in 2023's first month. Lanue, Duluth's acclaimed singer-songwriter, opens the first show, with different support acts each time. (8 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, 1601 W. University Av., St. Paul, $20-$25, first-avenue.com)