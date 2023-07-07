The 42nd Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin' Bonanza kicks off

Attendees decked out in their cowboy hats and boots, watch rodeo events such as bronc riding, roping and bull riding.

By Richard Tsong-Taatarii
July 07, 2023 - 11:32 AM

Kooper Heimburg of Marshall, Missouri gets a wild ride on Illegal Smile during a bareback riding heat in Corcoran, Minn., on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thursday was the first day of the 42nd Hamel Rodeo & Bull Ridin’ Bonanza.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Bareback riding cowboys go through their routines in Corcoran, Minn.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Becca Haggerty and her partner expect to sell a couple hundred hats over the next few days in Corcoran.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

A good crowd turns out for the Hamel Rodeo in Corcoran.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

Paige Eby watches the rodeo with her baby Daxton in Corcoran.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

The Hamel Rodeo gets started with the grand entry in Corcoran.

Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune

