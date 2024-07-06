The Twins' Jose Miranda on Saturday became the first big league player in 72 years to get a hit in 12 consecutive at-bats. He tied a major league record held by three others. Those three:

Walt Dropo

1B, Detroit Tigers, July 14-15, 1952

Dropo, the AL Rookie of the Year in 1950 after hitting .322 with 34 home runs and 144 RBI for the Boston Red Sox, was acquired by the Detroit Tigers in June 1952.

On July 14, 1952, he went 5-for-5 in an 8-2 victory over the Yankees in New York. The next day, he went 4-for-4 in an 8-2 loss in the first game of a doubleheader at Washington.

In the second game of the doubleheader, he had a single, a double and a triple in his first three at-bats, before popping out to the catcher in the seventh. He singled in the ninth in the Tigers' 9-8 loss.

Dropo hit .297 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI that season. In all, he played 13 years in the majors and finished with a .270 career batting average and 152 home runs.





Pinky Higgins

3B, Boston Red Sox, June 19-21, 1938

Higgins was 29 and in his seventh major league season in 1938.

Playing for the Red Sox, he singled in the eighth inning in his final at-bat in Boston's 3-2 loss to the White Sox on June 19 in Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.

In the second game, he was 3-for-3 (double, single and single) with a walk in Boston's 6-1 victory. He was walked intentionally in his final at-bat.

In the first game of a doubleheader in Detroit on June 21, he was 4-for-4 with a walk in an 8-3 Red Sox victory. In Game 2, he went 4-for-4 in Boston's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.

In 14 big league seasons, he had a .292 career batting average.





Johnny Kling

C, Chicago Cubs, Aug. 24-28, 1902

Kling was 26 and in his third season with the Chicago Cubs in 1902.

On Aug. 24, he went 0-for-4 in the first game of a doubleheader with Brooklyn and was hitless in his first at-bat of the second game. He then had four consecutive hits — two singles, a double and a triple.

On Aug. 25, he went 5-for-5 (four singles and a double) in the Cubs' 5-4, 12-inning victory over the Boston Nationals.

On Aug. 28, he had hits in his first three at-bats before making an out in his fourth at-bat of the Cubs' 11-3 loss at Pittsburgh. He got his fourth hit of the game in his final at-bat.

He batted .289 in 115 games for the Cubs in 1902 and had a career average of .272 for his 13 big-league seasons.



