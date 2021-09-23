The Judds: Active: 1983-91 plus reunions, most recently 2017. Key hits: "Mama He's Crazy," "Love Is Alive," "Grandpa." Wynonna Judd's powerhouse voice, Naomi Judd's winsome ways and the mother-and-daughter tension/harmonies elevated this red-headed duo to the Country Hall of Fame in 2021.

Brooks & Dunn: Active: 1990-2010, 2015-present. Key hits: "Neon Moon," "Boot Scootin' Boogie," "Red Dirt Road." With Ronnie Dunn's reassuring tenor voice and sidekick Kix Brooks' energy and spirit, B&D have landed 20 No. 1 hits.

Big & Rich: Active: 1998-2008, 2011-present. Key hits: "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)," "Holy Water," "Lost in This Moment." John Rich's flamboyance and Big Kenny Alphin's hippie-ish persona seem like a mismatch but their flair for rambunctious fun led to a new progressive redneck country movement in the '00s.

Montgomery Gentry: Active: 1999-present. Key hits: "Gone," "Something to Be Proud Of," "Roll With Me."Kentucky natives Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry melded Southern rock and small-town sensibilities into their own brand of redneck rebellion. Gentry died in 2017 but Montgomery still tours under the duo's name.

Thompson Square: Active: 2002-present. Key hits: "Are You Gonna Kiss Me or Not," "If I Didn't Have You." Husband-and-wife singers Keifer and Shawna Thompson had a moment in the early 2010s when their romantic music made ripples in Nashville.

Sugarland: Active: 2002-12, 2017-present. Key hits: "Something More," "Stay," "It Happens."This coed duo from Georgia pairs the wondrous voice of Jennifer Nettles with the songwriting skills of mostly silent partner Kristian Bush, leading to a string of peppy, poppy hits.

Florida Georgia Line: Active: 2010-present. Key hits: "Cruise," "Stay," "Meant to Be." Take Brian Kelley from Florida and Tyler Hubbard from Georgia, mix a little hip-hop with some twang, add some WWE showmanship and party spirit, and this duo cruised to the top.

Brothers Osborne: Active: 2012-present. Key hits: "Stay a Little Longer," "It Ain't My Fault," "I'm Not for Everyone." T.J. Osborne has the distinctive voice and John Osborne the hot guitar licks to fuel a Maryland-reared mix of Southern rock, Americana and traditional country.

Dan + Shay: Active: 2013-present. Key hits: "Tequila," "Speechless," "10,000 Hours." Dan Smyers from Pittsburgh and Shay Mooney from a small Arkansas town started writing songs together the day after they met in Nashville. They've found a niche as a duo harmonizing on meticulously produced country-pop that connects with women.

Maddie & Tae: Active: 2014-present. Key hits: "Girl in a Country Song," "Fly," "Shut Up and Fish." Texas' Madison Marlow and Oklahoma's Taylor Dye team up to bring a fresh-faced spunk to Nashville.