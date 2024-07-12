Minnesota is now the first state to explicitly allow taprooms to offer THC beverages on draft like any other craft brewery offering.

A law went into effect July 1 that allows hemp-derived THC beverages on draft, expanding options for patrons and brewers beyond the aluminum cans that have become increasingly popular in the last two years.

HeadFlyer Brewing in Minneapolis began offering THC on tap on the day of the law change. The brewery shared a celebratory social media post about their first draft seltzer option, the "Maui Wowie Punch" that is served in a 10oz goblet for $6.

The law allows edible cannabis products that are consumed as beverages to be served outside of packaging if all information required on packaging is posted or otherwise displayed by retailers.

For consumers, the law change helps to normalize consuming THC beverages, said Bob Galligan, government relations director of the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild.

"The ultimate goal of us working on this language is taking away the stigma of consuming THC, especially as a beverage, and kind of opening the doors for people who do consume THC...seeing it actually poured on tap and to actually be served it in a pint alongside their friends who are consuming beer," Galligan said.

It can appeal to the two different types of consumers who have emerged since the beverages came onto the market in 2022: those who are familiar with THC dosage and often drink in bars and restaurants, as well as the cannabis-curious consumer who is more comfortable imbibing at home, he said.

Having the ability for curious customers to try out a smaller serving size, for example, further broadens the access to the beverages, he said.

Some brewers remain cautious since the law is still so new, Galligan said. Because the seltzers are non-alcoholic, the alcoholic pH level that makes beer food safe is not present, which creates a need for more frequent cleaning of tap lines.

For smaller brewers, draft THC can give them a chance to enter the market they may be otherwise locked out of due to cost. The aluminum cans found in taprooms and stores alike remain expensive post-pandemic, Galligan said.

Galligan said she hopes the change will "drive down some of the pricing. ... If you're not paying for all that extra [canning], you don't have to actually charge the margins for it."