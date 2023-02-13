Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Host Michael Rand takes you on a spin of the weekend in sports, dealing primarily at first with a very competitive Super Bowl. A controversial holding penalty, at least in the eyes of some, was the overriding story line, but let's not discount the greatness of Patrick Mahomes.

Plus Rand evaluates the Super Bowl in terms of the Vikings and looks ahead to 2023, when the Vikings are nowhere near the favorites to win it all.

And Rand will get to a bunch of listener questions about Gophers hockey, the Wild, D'Angelo Russell and more.

