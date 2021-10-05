Introduction: On the first segment of Tuesday Morning Nickelback, Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins host Michael Rand for a film review segment looking back at Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Browns. Familiar problems resurfaced quickly in that game. Namely: Any team with a stout front four that can get pressure without sending extra rushers is going to have success against most teams. But it's particularly problematic for the Vikings because of their offensive line deficiencies and Kirk Cousins' inability to improvise.

12:00: Keith Richotte joins for My Least Favorite Team is My Favorite Team, where he and Rand start talking about best possible outcomes for the 1-3 Vikings. Barring a level of consistency we haven't seen yet this year, and keeping in mind a tough remaining 13 games, it seems as though getting back into the playoff mix and maybe getting in as a low seed is the highest this team can aim. If you're a fan, you want to see victories. Intellectually, a complete teardown might make more sense.

26:00: Gophers football writer Randy Johnson joins the show to look back at Saturday's win in the rain at Purdue and to provide an update on running back Trey Potts, who stayed behind in Indiana with an unspecified ailment.

37:00: What if these Tuesday shows were called Village Idiot instead of Tuesday Morning Nickelback?

