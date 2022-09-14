BANGKOK — A clerk shot at his co-workers at Thailand's Army War College early Wednesday, killing two people and wounding another, the army said.

One man died at the scene and another died after being taken to the hospital, the Thai army said in a statement. The wounded man was being treated at a hospital.

The alleged assailant, Sgt. Yongyuth Mungkorngim, fled the scene but was arrested outside the Army Training Command compound, which houses the Army War College, in the capital Bangkok.

Television footage showed Sgt. Yongyuth, dressed in his army uniform, in police custody outside the military facility.

The military said initial information indicated the 59-year-old clerk was suffering from stress and health issues, but it wasn't more specific.

The army did not say which type of firearm was used. It said it would be assisting the police in the investigation.