LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrance Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Texas Tech beat Omaha 96-40 on Tuesday night.

The 56-point margin of victory ranks fifth in program history. The Red Raiders beat Nicholls State by 72 points in the 2002-03 season.

Shannon sank 6 of 11 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — for the Red Raiders (5-0). Davion Warren added 14 points. Adonis Arms scored 10 points off the bench, while reserve Daniel Batcho had 10 rebounds and six assists.

Texas Tech led 43-20 at halftime and used a 21-0 run in the second half to take a 74-27 lead with 9:06 left to play.

The Mavericks (1-4) didn't have a double-figure scorer. Omaha was outrebounded 45-26 and outscored in the paint 54-10.

Texas Tech played without Kevin McCullar — their leading rebounder and No. 3 scorer — because of a non-COVID-related illness. McCullar is averaging 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25