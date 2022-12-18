OMAHA – Logan Eggleston, the National Player of the Year and Final Four Most Outstanding Player, had 19 kills, seven digs and three blocks to lead top-seeded Texas to a three-set sweep of Louisville on Saturday night in the championship match of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament.

The Longhorns (28-1) scored the last four points of the third set, with Eggleston's kill leading to a championship-clinching ace by Keonilei Akana.

Texas won by scores of 25-22, 25-14 and 26-24 to capture a third championship, the second for coach Jarrett Elliott.

"You're going to make me cry," Elliott said in an on-court interview with ESPN after being reminded he said he wanted this one more than the others because of the players. "They've just been so great all year long. We've never had one problem. One through 18, everybody has given to be a part of this program to try to win. You don't get that in life very much. The kids do it the right way and they learned a life lesson of being good people."

Madisen Skinner had three blocks as Texas scored four straight points to take a 20-16 lead in the third match. Louisville went on an 8-2 run for a 24-22 lead when the Longhorns called a timeout.

"I told them we're going to side out and we're going to go win this game," Elliott said, who earned his first title and the Longhorns' second 10 years ago when the tournament was in Louisville. "They just have a lot of confidence and the way Keonilei hit that last serve was amazing."

Clair Chaussee led Louisville (31-3), the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to reach the championship match, with 12 kills but she only hit .158.

Louisville coach Dani Busboom Kelly was trying to become the first female coach to win an NCAA women's volleyball title.