LA GRULLA, Texas — Texas official says helicopter carrying National Guard members and Border Patrol agent crashes, killing 3 on board.
Most Read
-
Cargill family member's company buys more homes on Duluth's Park Point
-
Brooks: Sen. Katie Britt's State of the Union performance Makes America Uncomfortable Again
-
Roving rumbles after event at Roseville HS erupt at 2 fast-food restaurants; up to 200 involved
-
Live: After close games set 1A final, no such drama for Chanhassen in 2A
-
Frey vetoes plan to raise pay for Uber and Lyft drivers, calls for swift override vote