HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas man who said new evidence pointed to his innocence is executed for the 2000 slayings of 2, including cousin.
Most Read
-
A classic Mississippi River cruise line has abruptly shut down
-
Burnsville responders mourned: 'May you forever rest in peace'
-
'Nothing could be more honorable:' Fallen Burnsville police, firefighter mourned in massive ceremony
-
Wild sign speedy Russian playmaker from 2020 draft
-
Humorously morose comedian Richard Lewis, who recently starred on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm,' dies at 76