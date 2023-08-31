AUSTIN, Texas — Texas high court allows law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors to take effect starting Friday.
Most Read
-
There are no lesbian bars in Minnesota; here's why it matters
-
Minnesota company Watkins took on spice giant McCormick. Eight years later, it lost.
-
Vikings, tight end Hockenson agree to multi-year contract extension
-
Mechanical issues force closing of Space Tower for the rest of this year's State Fair
-
Charge: Man fatally shoots wife in home near Warroad, calls 911 and waits to be arrested