AUSTIN, Texas — Texas governor pardons ex-Army sergeant convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester in 2020.
Most Read
-
Former President Donald Trump claims Minnesota is a state that's 'out of control'
-
The ultimate patio guide: 60 all-star patios in the Twin Cities
-
Minnesotans among least likely to climb income ladder in U.S.
-
'Everything is at risk': Tensions flare as Minn. lawmakers race to get work done by deadline
-
Cyclist discovers 'shocking' mess on greenway. Minneapolis mounted police explain.