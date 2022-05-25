UVALDE, Texas — Texas governor: Gunman posted on Facebook, "I'm going to shoot an elementary school," shortly before rampage.
Most Read
-
Texas gunman was bullied as a child, grew increasingly violent, friends say
-
Judges: Minn. customers should bear full $660M in costs from Feb. 2021 storm
-
Reservations unexpectedly canceled for new Four Seasons restaurant Mara: 'It all kind of exploded'
-
'Complete evil': Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
-
Finstad declares victory in Minnesota's First District GOP primary, Munson concedes