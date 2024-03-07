Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

COMMERCE, Texas — Kalen Williams scored 31 points and Kwo Agwa had a go-ahead layup with 32 seconds remaining in the third overtime as Texas A&M-Commerce rallied to beat Northwestern State 83-80 on Wednesday night.

The Lions' Tommie Lewis hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime tied at 57. Duane Posey's layup for Northwestern State with 23 seconds left forced a second extra period tied at 63. The Demons' Cliff Davis hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left to tie the game at 74 and force a third OT.

Williams also had seven rebounds for the Lions (12-19, 6-12 Southland Conference). Lewis finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Agwa added eight points off the bench.

Justin Wilson finished with 29 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Demons (9-22, 7-11). Chase Forte totaled 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Davis had 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

——-

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball