National champion has a nice ring to it.

St. Michael-Albertville senior Tessa Johnson, Minnesota's top-ranked girls' basketball recruit in the Class of 2023, announced Wednesday that she will attend South Carolina.

That's the defending national champion, its crown won in Minneapolis last April. The Gamecocks have won two national titles in the past six years under coach Dawn Staley, and they're ranked No. 1 in the preseason, unanimously, this year.

Johnson also had the Gophers and Baylor among her three finalists.

"I know it was a tough decision for Tessa," Knights coach Kent Hamre said. "She had a lot of great coaches and programs show interest.

"Shout-out to the Gopher staff here in Minnesota. I know Tessa has a great relationship with all of them."

ESPN's HoopGurlz ranks Johnson 25th in the nation's Class of 2023, 12 spots ahead of Hopkins guard Nunu Agara. Minnesota's top junior recruit, Benilde-St. Margaret's guard Olivia Olson, committed to Michigan a month ago. She is ranked No. 7 nationally in the Class of 2024.

A 5-10 guard, Johnson averaged 23.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals per game as a junior.

"Tessa truly is a one-of-a-kind player," Hamre said. "She is a very selfless player, who always puts the success of her team above herself. She is the first to congratulate someone else for their accomplishments and is her teammates' biggest cheerleader."

Johnson missed her sophomore season after breaking the femur in her left leg.

"When she was sidelined with her injury her sophomore year, it was like having another coach on the bench and in practice," Hamre said. "Her knowledge of the game is admirable. During that time, she was driven to become a better player and was always working on her game, both physically and mentally."

Hamre said choosing a school, and a coaching staff, was difficult for Johnson.

"We all know Tessa is a great basketball player, but she is genuinely one of the most kind and caring people you will ever meet," Hamre said. "I think this is one of the reasons, when making her college decision, that it was so hard. She naturally builds relationships with others, and that was no different with the people she met throughout the recruiting process. She didn't want to say no to anyone. She liked and respected all the coaches who recruited her."