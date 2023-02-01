Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

St. Michael-Albertville senior girls basketball standout Tessa Johnson will be honored Thursday at an event to celebrate her selection to the McDonald's All American team.

Johnson, a 5-10 guard who has committed to play for defending NCAA champion South Carolina in college, is averaging 23.6 points a game this season. She and school leaders will attend a gathering at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the McDonald's restaurant at 350 Central Ave. East in St. Michael.

Johnson is the 20th Minnesotan to be picked for the McDonald's team. She'll play for the West team in the McDonald's All American Game on March 28 in Houston.

Minnesota's McDonald's All Americans:

2022: Maya Nnaji, Hopkins

2021: Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha Academy

2020: Paige Bueckers, Hopkins; Dawson Garcia, Prior Lake; Jalen Suggs, Minnehaha Academy

2019: Matthew Hurt, Rochester John Marshall

2018: Tre Jones, Apple Valley

2014: Tyus Jones, Apple Valley; Reid Travis, DeLaSalle

2013: Nia Coffey, Hopkins; Rebekah Dahlman, Braham

2009: Tayler Hill, Minneapolis South

2007: Cole Aldrich, Bloomington Jefferson

2003: Kris Humphries, Hopkins; Liz Podomonick, Lakeville

2001: Rick Rickert, Duluth East

1998: Joel Przybilla, Monticello

1997: Khalid El-Amin, Minneapolis North

1980: Jim Petersen, St. Louis Park