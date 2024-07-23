AUSTIN, Texas — Tesla's second-quarter net income tumbled 45% as the company's global electric vehicle sales fell despite price cuts.
Most Read
-
HealthPartners leaving United's Medicare Advantage network
-
Chaos spreads beyond MSP Airport as Delta scrubs hundreds of flights for a fifth straight day
-
Man pleads guilty to bribing a Feeding Our Future juror with $120,000 cash
-
Hamline settles with instructor who showed images of Prophet Muhammad
-
Is Kamala Harris vetting Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for vice president? He's not saying.