Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PVH Corp., down $31.05 to $108.68.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

Veeva Systems Inc., down $13.98 to $216.41.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry said its chief financial officer resigned.

Tesla Inc., down $8.59 to $166.63.

The electric vehicle maker delivered fewer vehicles than Wall Street expected during the first quarter.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., down $31.56 to $458.14.

Investors were disappointed by the finalized payment rates for Medicare Advantage plans next year.

Schlumberger Ltd., down 54 cents to $54.68.

The oilfield services company is buying rival ChampionX.

Paychex Inc., up 46 cents to $122.08.

The payroll processor and human-resources service provider beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., up 49 cents to $10.92.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of an eye condition treatment.

Valero Energy Corp., up $4.58 to $177.22.

Energy stocks gained ground along with rising oil prices.