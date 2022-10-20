Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $14.76 to $207.28.

The electric vehicle maker warned it could miss its target of 50% annual growth in deliveries this year.

International Business Machines Corp., up $5.79 to $128.30.

The technology and consulting company beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.

Union Pacific Corp., down $13.61 to $186.45.

The railroad warned about slower growth ahead as customers ship fewer items than expected.

Super Micro Computer Inc., up $5.75 to $61.34.

The server technology company raised its earnings forecast.

AT&T Inc., up $1.20 to $16.74.

The telecommunications company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $8 to $134.66.

The medical laboratory chain's third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $19.72 to $151.11.

The lubricant and degreaser maker reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Allstate Corp., down $17.44 to $117.71.

The insurer warned investors about a big third-quarter loss.