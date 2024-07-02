Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Paramount Global, up 58 cents to $10.72.

Digital-media conglomerate IAC is reportedly considering a bid to take control of the owner of CBS and Paramount Studio.

Eli Lilly and Co., down $7.66 to $906.71.

President Joe Biden called on pharmaceutical companies to lower diabetes and weight-loss drug prices.

Tesla Inc., up $21.40 to $231.26.

The electric vehicle maker's second-quarter deliveries beat analysts' forecasts.

Archer Aviation Inc., up 30 cents to $3.72.

The maker of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft received a $55 million investment from Stellantis.

Moderna Inc., up $1.12 to $117.07.

The U.S. will pay the vaccine maker $176 million to develop an mRNA-based pandemic flu vaccine.

Tyler Technologies Inc.. up $9.48 to $509.

The software company signed an agreement with the Arizona Supreme Court for wider use of its technology.

Southern Copper Corp., up $1.30 to $109.94.

The copper producer rose along with prices for the base metal.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., up $1.79 to $80.02.

The distributor of industrial tools and supplies' delivered third-quarter earnings in line with its preannouncement.