NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Carlos Marshall Jr. had a career-high 26 points as Tennessee State romped past Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 108-66 on Tuesday.

Shakem Johnson had 16 points for Tennessee State (5-7). Jalen Dupree added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Emmanuel Dowuona had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Tennessee State posted a season-high 20 assists.

Tennessee State totaled 59 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Mason Blair had 16 points for the Pioneers.

