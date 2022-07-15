Upper-floor tenants of a waterlogged IDS Center in Minneapolis may be able to return to their offices as early as Monday.

The tenants on floors 26 to 51 were evacuated as power was cut after a water tank overflowed Tuesday night near the top of Minnesota's tallest skyscraper.

A tenant on the 51st floor said water soaked floors, ceilings and furniture, but building owner Accesso said Friday that overall damage to tenant spaces was not significant.

Workers have been drying out the damaged floors and the electrical system was being tested to determine if the upper floors were safe to reopen, according to Accesso.

If the system is ready by Saturday, upper-floor tenants could return as soon as Monday. However, if not, then another test will be conducted Sunday.

Earlier Tuesday, Minneapolis city workers had replaced a water meter at the IDS Center, but a city spokeswoman said Friday that their work was unrelated to the water tank malfunction.

"The water meter work was in the basement, and the malfunction was in a tank on the upper floors of the building," Sarah McKenzie said.

The building's water was shut off to replace the meter, and once restored, the tank overflowed. "There was no fault for the flooding," Accesso said.

The 792-foot-tall, 57-story IDS Center turned 50 years old this year. The building has nearly 2 million square feet of retail and office space, including an expansive Crystal Court atrium where businesses continued to operate during the week.