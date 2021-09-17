Black Fashion Week

Black designers bring fierce looks to the runway in such events as the Art of Streetwear Fashion Show, with designs by Public Immunity, a line co-founded by Asia Ashley and the Green Bay Packers' Billy Turner. (Sept. 21-25, full schedule of events at eventbrite.com)

Fizz and food fest

Hard seltzers are new this year to the Nordeast Big River Brew & Fizz Fest. Breweries such as Bauhaus and Tin Whiskers will introduce new concoctions. There will also be live music. COVID vaccinations required. (1-4 p.m. Oct. 2, East Side Neighborhood Services, 1700 NE. 2nd St., Mpls. $10-$40. eventbrite.com)

Festival of Laughs

This brash lineup of comics includes Sommore, DC Young Fly, Lavell Crawford, Kountry Wayne and Karlous Miller. Expect raunchy belly laughs on relationships and jabs at the pandemic and politics. (8 p.m. Oct. 8, Target Center, Mpls., $55-$128, targetcenter.com)

Bianca Del Rio

A past "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner and self-professed "clown in a gown," Del Rio is a savage comedian. Heckling is definitely not a good idea if you value your feelings. The drag queen's tour is aptly titled "Unsanitized." (8 p.m. Oct. 11, $42.50, Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul. axs.com)

'Beyond the Eats'

Food Network personality Alton Brown is on the road with a new culinary variety show. The food scientist and chef will demonstrate unusual cooking techniques and "dangerous sciencey stuff," with music and comedy also on the menu. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 13, $49-$179, State Theatre, Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org)

Frightful meal

Feastmaster Jim Cunningham is the host for a ghostly dinner at Bad Manor. Try and manage your nerves while listening to the haunted history of the dwelling that was the site of a para­normal investigation. Bon appétit! (6 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 22-23, 24, 28 and 30-31. $80. Trail of Terror, Shakopee, trailofterrormn.com)

Dude Perfect

Known for don't-try-this-at-home antics such as underwater weightlifting and "Games With Consequence," the sports and comedy performers who were college roommates at Texas A&M are on the road again. (7 p.m. Oct. 29, Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, xcelenergycenter.com)

Halloween Bar Crawl

Naughty, funny and gruesome costumes will take to the streets for a night of drinking at local watering holes. The best dressed has a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize. An after-party will help you dance off the booze. (4 p.m. Oct. 30. $25. Wild Greg's Saloon, 315 1st Av. N., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

Second City

Some of Chicago's funniest comic actors will pull material from their archives as well as new sketches and songs. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, Ordway Center, St. Paul. $27-$58, ordway.org)

Fall brews

Limited-release beers highlight the Minnesota Craft Beer Festival. More than 130 breweries will participate in a tasting session with live music. A portion of ticket sales benefits Habitat for Humanity. (1-5 p.m. Nov. 13, $44.99-$64.99, Minneapolis Convention Center, eventbrite.com)

MELISSA WALKER