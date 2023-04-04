Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. State Capitol Tour

Step inside the gorgeous domed building to learn about its art, history and architecture, and check out the chambers where decisions are made. Weather permitting, visitors may walk to see the golden horses on the roof. (Tours begin hourly 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul. mnhs.org.)

2. Cheap Laughs

The Comedy Corner Underground opens its stage to would-be comics on Friday nights. There's no charge to listen to them test their material. Seats for the 21-plus club fill up fast, so arrive early. (10 p.m. Fri., 1501 Washington Av. S., Mpls. comedycornerunderground.com.)

3. Free Nights at the Walker

Show up Thursdays to stroll the galleries and view current exhibits including "Make Sense of This: Visitors Respond to the Walker's Collection." (5-9 p.m. Thu. Advance timed tickets required. 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org.)

4. Kids Cook!

Ages 7-12 learn to cook in a free class with chef Blong Vang, who prepares simple meals with fresh ingredients that you can grow in your own backyard. (Noon-2 p.m. Fri., Rice Street Library, 1011 Rice St., St. Paul. sppl.bibliocommons.com.)

5. Band of the Month

The April Conspiracy Series at 331 features the Infernos, a Twin Cities-based roots/rock trio, every Tuesday this month. (9:30 p.m. Tue., 331 13th Av. NE., Mpls. 331club.com.)

6. Second Saturdays Open Studios

Casket Arts opens its doors for resident artists to show their paintings, jewelry, printmaking, photography and more. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 681 17th Av. NE., Mpls. casketarts.com.)

7. Seasonal Family Fun

The Easter Bunny is hopping to Nolan Mains Plaza. Cuddle up with baby animals in the petting zoo, play games and plant a bulb to sprout at home. Kids can get an Easter bag with a mini chocolate egg and map to the bunny trail. (1:30-3:30 p.m. Sat., 50th and France, Edina. 50thandfrance.com.)

8. Black Market Pop-Up

This Black business marketplace invites the public for its monthly curated shopping experience. Try food from local vendors, play games and support small businesses. (2-7 p.m. Sat., Case Building, 767 N. Eustis St., Mpls. theblackmarketmpls.com.)

9. Celebrate Earth

Create art and help save the planet at Three Rivers Park's Eco-Art Party. Drop in and see examples of Eco-Art, meet artists and make your own creation on the front lawn in this outdoor program. (1-3 p.m. Sun., Eastman Nature Center, 13351 Elm Creek Road, Osseo. threeriversparks.org.)

10. Multi-gen Poetry Reading

"Vibe Check" brings together poets of all ages to share the stage for what promises to be a dynamic reading. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. mnpoets.org.)