MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Los Angeles 2-1 on Friday night to stop the Angels' three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a 3-for-3 night. With two outs and two on, Joey Wiemer ran 89 feet to make a leaping backhand catch on the center-field warning track 395 feet from the plate to retire Chad Wallach.

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau singled off left-hander Aaron Loup (0-2) starting the eighth. Tellez grounded a single in the hole between second and first, and into right field.

Loup has "made a really good career of getting lefties out,'' Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

Over his last 14 games, Tellez is hitting .319 with six home runs and 15 RBIs.

Los Angeles had put runners at the corners in the top half when Taylor Ward reached on a throwing error by Brosseau at third and Shohei Ohtani singled with one out. Peter Strzelecki (2-0) retired Anthony Rendon on a flyout and Hunter Renfroe on a groundout.

Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in four chances. He has pitched nine scoreless innings in nine appearances.

Los Angeles made its first visit to Milwaukee since 2016.

In a matchup of left-handers, the Angels' Tyler Anderson bounced back from three bad outings. He allowed five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, throwing a season-high 109 pitches. He gave up 16 earned runs over 14 innings in his three previous starts.

''You can kind of feel guys' game plans out as the game goes on, and then when you get in a situation, just don't give in," Anderson said.

Milwaukee's Wade Miley, coming off wins over San Diego and Boston, allowed seven hits in six innings.

Ohtani and Mike Trout went a combined 2 for 8.

''You've just got to try to find their holes and attack them,'' Miley said. ''I feel like if you go in there pitching a little scared, that's when the damage is going to happen.''

Milwaukee's four pitchers didn't walk a batter.

HOT HOP

One of the hardest hits stayed in the infield. It was a one-bounce grounder that Adames snagged and turned into a forceout that ended the third inning. The ball was 110 mph off Trout's bat, an exit velocity 4 mph faster than Adames' homee.

OHTANI

A day after nearly hitting for the cycle while pitching, Ohtani went 1 for 4 as the designated hitter. His next mound start is slated for Wednesday at St. Louis, manager Phil Nevin said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP José Quijada will be put on the IL with elbow discomfort. RHP Chris Devenski will be recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake...RHP Justin Garza was claimed off waivers by the Red Sox. He was designated for assignment April 21.

UP NEXT

LHP Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Angels on Saturday and RHP Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA) for the Brewers.

