In November, St. Paul voters passed the Midwest's first rent control policy, which caps residential rent increases at 3% annually.

The ordinance, which was written by advocates who petitioned to put the issue on the ballot, is set to take effect May 1 — but many of the finer points are still being worked out.

The city is accepting public comment through April 22 on a proposed set of rules governing how and in what circumstances landlords can request an exception to the 3% cap.

Meanwhile, Mayor Melvin Carter has asked a 41-person stakeholder group to by late June offer recommendations for ways to "identify considerations on improving and enhancing" the ordinance. Suggested changes would have to be approved by Carter and the City Council.

