Rochester Mayo sophomore Tej Bhagra didn't drop a set all season and ended his year with the Class 2A boys tennis singles championship.

Bhagra, the top seed, defeated No. 3 seed Aaron Beduhn, a Wayzata junior, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday afternoon at Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus. The match lasted about 2 hours, 20 minutes after it started about two hours late following a marathon semifinal match that Beduhn won in a third-set tiebreaker.

The No. 2-seeded doubles team of senior Tanay Panguluri and sophomore Jacob Salisbury won the Class 2A doubles championship with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over top-seeded sophomore Anthony Perrill and senior Quinn Martini from Orono. Salisbury won his first-doubles match in the team competition for Wayzata earlier this week.

The Class 1A final pitted teammates from St. Paul Academy. Zahir Hassan, seeded second, defeated top-seeded teammate Winston Arvidson 6-4, 6-1. St. Paul Academy, which dominated the team competition also won doubles. Leo Benson and Maik Nguyen topped Carter Reinbold and Charlie Paul of Mound Westonka 6-1, 6-2.