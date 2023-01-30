A teenage boy was in critical condition Friday and a teenage girl also was hospitalized after the two were struck by a car in Bloomington, police said, and the driver of the car was taken into custody under suspicion of drunken driving.

The two teenagers were walking in the road near the intersection of 78th Street and 12th Avenue in Bloomington just after 6 p.m. when they were hit by a car, according to a statement from Bloomington Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson.

Both were rushed to HCMC. Police found a driver in the car they believed had hit the teens nearby.

The driver was taken into custody Friday night, suspected of driving while intoxicated.