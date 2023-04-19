Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire that heavily damaged a beloved Maple Grove greenhouse last fall.

A 15-year-old was charged with felony counts of second- and third-degree arson while another 15-year-old and a 14-year-old were each charged with one count of fourth degree burglary, a gross misdemeanor.

The teens were recently charged by petition in Hennepin County Juvenile Court after investigators deemed they were responsible for the blaze at the Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery about 3:30 a.m. Oct. 2.

A "complex" investigation involving the Maple Grove Police Department, Maple Grove Fire-Rescue, Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal led to the charges, said Maple Grove police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach.

"The fire had a devastating impact on a long-term Maple Grove business," Wetternach said. "While extensive property damage occurred, we are fortunate there was no personal injury or loss of life."

Two large complexes and several buildings used for storage and maintenance were destroyed. The family-run garden center at 9293 Pineview Lane temporarily shut down after the fire, but reopened this spring and is rebuilding the damaged greenhouses.

"The vent motors have been installed for the new greenhouse buildings and the roof is almost ready to be covered," the store wrote on its Facebook page over the weekend.

The names of the teens have not been released.