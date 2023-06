Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A teenager rolled his vehicle on a rural road in western Minnesota and died, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it was notified at about 3:30 a.m. Friday to the crash northeast of Alexandria on NE. County Road 73 near NE. Berglund Mile.

The driver was a 17-year-old boy from Alexandria, the Sheriff's Office said. His identity has yet to be released.