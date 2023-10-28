DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Teenage Iranian girl who suffered an injury on Tehran's Metro while not wearing a head scarf has died, state media says.
Most Read
-
The care was crucial. He had insurance. His hospital bill? A whopping $155,493.
-
Former Viking Trae Waynes leaves the football field for the forest
-
Yelloh, formerly Schwan's, cuts 90 delivery centers, 750 employees nationwide
-
Review: With Adam Lambert, Queen proves they still are the champions of bombastic rock
-
'The Golden Bachelor' heads to Minnesota after Leslie Fhima makes final three