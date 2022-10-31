A teenager with an extensive criminal history has been charged with stealing a car and fleeing law enforcement in St. Paul at speeds topping 100 mph until his capture roughly 40 miles later.

The 16-year-old, from Chanhassen, was charged as a juvenile last week in Ramsey County District Court with receiving stolen property and fleeing police in a vehicle in connection with the nearly 40-mile chase in the first hour of Oct. 24.

The teenager has made a court appearance and remains in custody pending his return to court on Nov. 30. The Star Tribune is not identifying him because prosecutors have not yet signaled whether they intend to have his case moved to adult court.

The Sheriff's Office said the teenager has nine previous arrests for fleeing police, possession of weapons by a minor, motor vehicle theft and assault. He was also on probation in Carver County for possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm, the Sheriff's Office added.

The teenager had on a GPS monitoring bracelet at the time of his arrest and needed treatment for gunshot wounds before he was booked into juvenile detention, the charges read.

Sheriff Bob Fletcher, who is running unopposed for re-election, seized on the incident to ask legislators to call a special legislative session to address crime.

"The fire is burning," Fletcher said at a news conference. "We don't have five to six months to wait to curb what is happening."

Car thefts and carjackings have been on the rise in the Twin Cities and across the nation, fueled partly by a social media challenge encouraging teens and young adults to steal KIA and Hyundai vehicles. The vehicle involved in this incident was a Kia Optima. Minneapolis has seen carjackings decline less than 1 percentage point year to date compared to 2021.

A Star Tribune analysis of police data from Minneapolis and St. Paul shows that automobile thefts have jumped about 35% in Minneapolis and 28% in St. Paul compared to last year.

According to last week's charges against the teenager and the Sheriff's Office:

Shortly after midnight, police spotted a black Kia, reported stolen from the vehicle from the 1800 block of Berkeley Avenue, driving recklessly near Rice Street and Hatch Avenue. Police followed the vehicle to Interstate 94 and Kellogg Avenue, where a Sheriff's Office sergeant activated his lights and siren, then signaled the Kia driver to stop.

For the next 6 miles, the pursuing sheriff's sergeant saw the driver "exceed 100 miles per hour, run stop signs and red lights, and drive the wrong way down one-day streets," according to the charges.

The sheriff's sergeant "eventually discontinued active pursuit efforts for public safety," and a State Patrol helicopter took over from above "and maintained visual [observation] of the Kia Optima through the entire active and passive pursuit" for an additional 38 minutes that covered 35 miles, the charges read.

The teenager stopped in St. Paul in the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue and ran from the vehicle. The patrol helicopter kept track of the teen until officers on the ground arrested him a few blocks from where he left the car.

The boy was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his stomach and leg. After his release, he was booked into the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center.

The car's back window was broken, and its ignition was manipulated in order for it to start. The owners of the car said it was taken from in front of their home the evening before the pursuit.

Staff writers Tim Harlow and Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.