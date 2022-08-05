An 18-year-old man has received a 22½-year sentence for fatally shooting a 36-year-old man outside an Amstar gas station on W. Broadway in Minneapolis one late morning nearly a year ago.

Khalil H. Shabazz of Minneapolis was sentenced Thursday in Hennepin County District Court in connection with the Aug. 10, 2021, killing of Telly Blair, 36, of Minneapolis. He pleaded guilty in June to second-degree intentional murder.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Shabazz is expected to serve roughly 14 years of his term in prison and the balance on supervised release.