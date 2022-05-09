A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot late Sunday in South St. Paul.

Officers found the teen lying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound in the chest when they arrived to the 1900 block of Conver Avenue about 10:40 p.m., said South St. Paul Police Chief Brian Wicke in a news release.

Police and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the teen died at the scene, Wicke said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Few other details were immediately release, but Wicke said the shooting did not appear to be random and that there is no danger to the public.