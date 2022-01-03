A 15-year-old Minneapolis boy was identified Monday as the person who was fatally shot on New Year's Eve on the North Side.

Santana Da'quan Jackson, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds late Friday in the 2400 block of N. Dupont Avenue and died there, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Minneapolis police responded to 2400 N. Dupont Avenue in north Minneapolis at 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting with one person down and another wounded, according to a news release. Officers found Jackson with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The second boy, a 16-year-old, arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital with noncritical injuries.

Police believe the two were walking when gunfire came from a vehicle, according to the release. No one has been arrested.

This marks the 97th homicide in Minneapolis for 2021, tying the all-time record set in 1995.

A surge in gun violence in 2021, especially in the city's most diverse and lowest-income neighborhoods, fueled the second straight year of what has become Minneapolis' deadliest period in a generation. The homicide count this year surpassed 2020's 84 reported killings and doubled 2019's.