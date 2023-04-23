Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One boy has died after a rollover ATV crash Saturday afternoon in Lent Township, Minn.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Department received a report of a crash on Kale Ave. off of the Ivywood Trail. The boy's condition deteriorated quickly after deputies arrived.

Medics treated the boy at the scene and he was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul in critical condition.

The 13-year-old driver was identified Sunday as Mason Lee Demenge of Chisago City.

Demenge "passed away from his injuries sustained in the crash," according to a Sunday news release from the sheriff's office.

Demenge was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.

There were no witnesses to the crash and it remains under investigation.