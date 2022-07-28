A teenager crashed his SUV in a construction zone early Thursday in Lake Elmo and was killed, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 3:30 a.m. on westbound Hwy. 36 just west of Lake Elmo Avenue, the State Patrol said.

The patrol identified the driver who died as 17-year-old Michael P. Schweiger, of Roseville.

According to the patrol:

Schweiger drove into a closed-off construction zone on westbound Hwy. 36, hit a dirt pile and rolled his SUV.

The patrol said Schweiger did not have on a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Two passengers were taken by emergency responders to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries. The patrol identified them as 17-year-old Ryan J. Holz, of Arden Hills, and 16-year-old Logan N. Hayek, whose city of residence was not disclosed.

Holz and Hayek were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, the patrol said.