OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Teen charged with murder, terrorism, other charges in shooting that killed 4 fellow students at Michigan high school.
Most Read
-
Maplewood police say they have identified suspects in Black Friday Best Buy thefts
-
Walk among Minnesota's oldest and largest pines in this ancient forest that survived by mistake
-
Justices signal they'll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
-
Opening soon: New Edina restaurant aims to capture the spirit of New Orleans
-
1st US case of COVID omicron variant confirmed in California